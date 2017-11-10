Poll: Post-Moore Scandal, Alabama All Tied Up

FAIRHOPE, AL - SEPTEMBER 25: Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Alabama, Roy Moore, speaks at a campaign rally on September 25, 2017 in Fairhope, Alabama. Moore is running in a primary runoff election against incumbent Luther Strange for the seat vacated when Jeff Sessions was appointed U.S. Attorney General by President Donald Trump. The runoff election is scheduled for September 26. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The Senate race in Alabama is all tied up, according to a poll conducted after an allegation surfaced that Republican Roy Moore initiated a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl when Moore was 32.

The survey conducted by Opinion Savvy and commissioned by Decision Desk HQ shows Moore and Democrat Doug Jones tied at 46 percent. The poll surveyed 515 likely voters Thursday and has a margin of error of 4 percent. Eighty-two percent of voters said they were aware of the allegation that Moore had a sexual encounter with a 14-year old.

Sixty-three percent of Republican voters say they stand by Moore, while 17.7 percent say they prefer to write in Moore’s primary opponent, Sen. Luther Strange. Fifteen percent of GOP voters say they prefer the Democratic candidate, Jones.

Alabama is a deeply Republican state that has not elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1992.

The Washington Post reported Thursday on four women who said that they had a romantic relationship with Moore, 70, when they were minors. Leigh Corfman told the Post that in 1979 when she was 14 and Moore was 32 he took her out and placed her hand over his underwear. The other women said they had relationships with Moore when they were 16, 17 and 18.

“These allegations are completely false and are a desperate political attack by the National Democrat Party and the Washington Post on this campaign,” Moore told Breitbart in a statement.

President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have both asked Moore to drop out of the race if the allegations are true.

Due to Alabama law, it is now too late Republican Party would not be able to replace Moore on the ticket before the Dec. 12 election.