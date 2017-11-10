Trump Invites Reporters To ‘Holiday Reception’ Despite Promise To Say Christmas If Elected

Despite Donald Trump’s repeated insistence that “you’re going to see” “Merry Christmas” instead of the politically-correct “happy holidays” if he was elected president, Trump sent a “holiday reception” invitation to White House reporters on Thursday.

“The President and Mrs. Trump request the pleasure of your company at a Holiday Reception to be held at The White House on Friday, December 1, 2017 at two o’clock,” the invitation reads in full, according to the Washington Examiner.

Trump’s holiday reception invitation carries a gold presidential seal and tells reporters to show up at the southeast entrance of the White House.

The email also noted that White House reporters will be receiving an “engraved invitation” for Trump’s holiday reception in the mail at a later date.

Unlike the actual invitation, the title of the email that reporters received for Trump’s Dec. 1 holiday reception read “White House Christmas Reception.” The body of the email also mentioned Christmas.

As a candidate on the campaign trail, Trump was adamant that he would use “the word Christmas” if he became president.

“I love Christmas. I love Christmas,” Trump said at a Values Voter Summit.

“You go to stores, you don’t see the word Christmas,” Trump said at the same summit. “It says happy holidays all over. I say, ‘Where’s Christmas?’ I tell my wife, ‘Don’t go to those stores.'”

“I want to see Christmas. I want to see Christmas.”

“Other people can have their holidays but Christmas is Christmas,” Trump continued. “I want to see Merry Christmas. Remember the expression Merry Christmas? You don’t see it anymore! You’re going to see it if I get elected, I can tell you right now.”

