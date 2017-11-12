McConnell Laughs At Bannon’s ‘Objective’ To Unseat Him As Majority Leader

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 24: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) smiles after addressing reporters following a lunch with Senate Republicans and President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill, October 24, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump joined the senators to talk about upcoming legislation, including the proposed GOP tax cuts and reform. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is not concerned by former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon’s negative criticism towards him, laughing it off in an interview Saturday.

Bannon said McConnell will lose his position as the head of Senate Republicans by November 2018 in a recent interview with The New York Times, but when asked about Bannon’s comments, McConnell did not sound too concerned.

“You can write that down,” McConnell said in an interview with The New York Times. “I laughed. Ha-ha. That’s a perfect response.”

McConnell’s response comes as Bannon said he would work to make sure McConnell would lose his position as majority leader of the senate. (RELATED: Steve Bannon Predicts McConnell Will Be Out Of Leadership In A Year)

“I absolutely do not think [McConnell] will be majority leader” Bannon said. “I have an objective that Mitch McConnell will not be majority leader, and I believe will be done before this time next year.”

McConnell also took a jab at Bannon during his interview, saying that Bannon is “good at nominating people who lose in November.”

“When they prevail, and they haven’t done that in recent years, we lose, and our intention in 2018 is they will not prevail anywhere,” McConnell told TheNYT.

Bannon also said the senate majority leader should resign, but McConnell found his comments amusing.

