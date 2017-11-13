Biden: ‘I Honest To God Haven’t’ Decided On A 2020 Bid

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 16: Former Vice President Joe Biden makes remarks before awarding to Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) the 2017 Liberty Medal at the National Constitution Center on October 16, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

Former Vice President Joe Biden has not ruled out a run for the presidency in 2020, and promised Monday that he has not yet made up his mind.

“I can tell you honestly. If the Lord Almighty came down, sat in the middle of the table and said, ‘Joe, the nomination is yours, but you have to take it now. I would say, ‘no,'” Biden told “The Today Show.”

WATCH: “I honest to God haven’t made up my mind about that.” @JoeBiden says of a 2020 run pic.twitter.com/J4cIsBTzzI — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 13, 2017

“I honest to God haven’t made up my mind about that. Right now I want to focus on the book and I want to focus on winning the off-year elections.” Biden said.

The former vice president said he is “not closing the door” on a 2020 bid.

Biden launched a super PAC in June to support Democratic candidates, and many thought the launch was potentially paving the way for a run at the presidency in 2020.

Biden ran for president in 1988 and 2008, before serving two terms as former President Barack Obama’s vice president. The vice president also served for 36 years in the Senate representing Delaware.

After considering a potential bid in the 2016 election, Biden declined running after the passing of his son Beau in 2015.

