Former vice president Joe Biden said Monday that he wouldn’t have stepped in for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

Former interim DNC chair Donna Brazile wrote in her book “Hacks” that she was worried about Clinton’s health during the race and thought she might have to replace her with Biden.

However, Biden said on “Today” that the first time he had heard about that plan was in Brazile’s book, and asserted he would never have agreed to the deal.

“I would never have taken it–I was for Hillary,” Biden declared. “I did 83 campaign events for Hillary.”

“She would have been a first-rate president, and at that point I had made the judgment well before that that I was not prepared to run for president. I was not ready in terms of my family,” Biden said, referencing his son Beau, who had recently died from brain cancer.

In an interview last week, Biden said he was not mentally prepared to run for president in 2016, even though he thought he was the most qualified person for the job.

