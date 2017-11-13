Former Vice President Joe Biden is standing by controversial remarks he made about Mitt Romney, Republicans, and those opposed to labor unions.

WATCH:

In an interview with NBC’s Megyn Kelly, Biden didn’t regret saying in 2012 that Republicans were trying to “put y’all back in chains” by deregulating the banking industry or in 2015 that labor unions were keeping “barbarians at the gates.”

“Look at what they [Republicans] value, and look at their budget. And look what they’re proposing. [Romney] said in the first 100 days, he’s going to let the big banks write their own rules — unchain Wall Street,” Biden said during a Virginia rally in 2012. “They’re going to put y’all back in chains.”

Biden said he only regretted times when he used profanity to make his points.

“The context of each of those things that I talked about were that there is a wholesale assault on the idea that people have–look, there used to be a basic bargain in the country,” he explained. “When in fact you contributed…you got to share in the benefits. That’s been lost.”

“I would say those things again,” he continued. “It’s different than all of the things your mother would wash your mouth out for…It’s always appropriate to disagree.”

