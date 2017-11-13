Dem Senator Says He’ll Return Tony Podesta’s Campaign Donations

Senator Joe Donnelly (D-IN) takes part in a mock swearing in ceremony with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden in the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly has pledged to return the $2,000 his 2018 campaign accepted from Democratic super-lobbyist Tony Podesta, who is reported to be a subject of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian influence operations within the United States.

Donnelly is one of seven Democratic senators to have accepted donations from Podesta for their 2018 campaigns. Tony Podesta’s brother, John, was the campaign chairman of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. (RELATED: Democratic Senators Accepted Thousands From Tony Podesta For 2018 Campaigns)

Donnelly told Fox59 that he would return Podesta’s donation. “It’s a minimal amount, and I’m more than happy to send it back,” he said in an interview that aired Sunday.

Donnelly’s promise to return the donation came after the campaign for GOP Rep. Todd Rokita, who hopes to unseat Donnelly in 2018, slammed Donnelly for accepting “dirty campaign cash.”

“This is just another example of Mexico Joe only doing the right thing after being caught,” Nathan Brand, a Rokita campaign spokesman, told The Daily Caller. “First, it was thousands of dollars of investments in his family’s company outsourcing jobs to Mexico. Now, it is dirty campaign cash from super-lobbyist Tony Podesta.”

