Donald Trump Jr. Releases All Of His Messages With WikiLeaks

Donald Trump, Jr., son of US President Donald Trump, attends the 139th White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, April 17, 2017. (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., released all of his messages with WikiLeaks Monday night after reports surfaced that he had corresponded with WikiLeaks before the 2016 presidential election.

Trump Jr. decided to release his messages with Wikileaks through several tweets, after The Atlantic released a report Monday that said Trump Jr. received a private message from the WikiLeaks Twitter account on September 20, 2016.

The report led to speculation that Trump Jr. had been communicating with the group to influence the 2016 presidential election. Trump Jr. decided to release all of his messages with the news organization and said one the congressional committees were responsible for leaking the messages to the press.

Here is the entire chain of messages with @wikileaks (with my whopping 3 responses) which one of the congressional committees has chosen to selectively leak. How ironic! 1/3 pic.twitter.com/SiwTqWtykA — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 14, 2017

Trump Jr. invited the public to read his “whopping 3 responses” to WikiLeaks.

Follow Henry Rodgers On Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].