Hannity, Moore Fans Boycott Keurig Coffee Maker

Fox News Channel anchor Sean Hannity poses for photographs as he sits on the set of his show "Hannity" at the Fox News Channel's studios in New York City, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Supporters of Fox News host Sean Hannity and Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore are boycotting Keurig coffee machines after the brand pulled its advertisements from Hannity’s show over the weekend.

The company responded to a Twitter inquiry asking Keurig to rethink its advertising agreement with Hannity’s program Saturday, saying it worked with Fox News to stop its ads from airing during Hannity’s show.

“Angelo, thank you for your concern and for bringing this to our attention. We worked with our media partner and FOX news to stop our ad from airing during the Sean Hannity Show,” Keurig tweeted at a Twitter commenter.

A total of four women came forwarded Thursday afternoon to allege Moore had inappropriate sexual contact with them while they were under the age of 18, The Washington Post reported. While none of the women report having sex with Moore, but all say they were inappropriately touched and had other unwanted advances.

Moore called these allegations simply “fake news.” Hannity clarified the women’s claims were just allegations on his show after the story broke, claiming Moore was not the one who started sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl.

Keurig, along with a number of other companies, dropped their advertisements with Hannity’s show.

I am humbled and speechless and frankly laughing my ass off. I love all my deplorable friends. Thank you and Game on!! — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 13, 2017

Hannity replied on Twitter Monday morning saying that he was “humbled and speechless and frankly laughing” his “ass off” watching his fans response to Keurig dropping out.

The Fox News host’s Twitter feed has a number of videos of his fans smashing Keurig machines.

Hannity said late Sunday evening that he is buying “500 coffee makers” Monday to give away to fans who put out the best video of smashing their Keurigs.

Follow Robert on Twitter

Send tips to [email protected]



Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].