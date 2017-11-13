John Cornyn Pulls His Endorsement For Roy Moore

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 31: Sen. John Cornyn (R_TX) (L) is flanked by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) as he speaks about the Senate's agenda after attending the Senate GOP policy luncheon on Capitol Hill, October 31, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Republican Sen. John Cornyn announced Monday he would no longer be supporting Alabama Senate Republican candidate Roy Moore, in light of allegations Moore engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with a minor.

Cornyn, who endorsed Moore in late October, is now withdrawing his endorsement following the allegations against Moore, which he called “disturbing” and “disqualifying” if true.

JUST IN: @JohnCornyn is withdrawing his endorsement of Roy Moore pic.twitter.com/e84CCQ33un — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) November 13, 2017

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday that he believes the accusers’ claims are true, and that Moore should resign from the race. (RELATED: McConnell Believes Moore Accusers, Says He Should ‘Step Aside’)

“I believe the women,” McConnell said at a press conference in Louisville. “I think he should step aside.”

The chairman of the The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) also said Moore should step aside, saying the Senate should expel Moore Monday if he wins the election.

One of the accusers, Leigh Corfman, said that she had a sexual encounter with Moore when she was 14 and he was 32. Moore has continued to completely deny the allegations, which were originally reported by The Washington Post

Alabama law does not allow the Republican Party to replace the candidate on the ballot should Moore step aside. Instead, a write-in campaign would have to occur.

Cornyn has joined a long list of other GOP lawmakers who have called for Moore to step down from the Alabama Senate race. Moore has made it clear he will not be stepping down anytime soon and has completely denied all allegations.

