Ralph Northam Did Better Among Virginia Women Than Hillary Clinton

Virginia Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam, Democratic candidate for governor, delivers remarks before introducing former U.S. President Barack Obama to speak at a rally with supporters in Richmond, Virginia, U.S. October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Democratic Virginia Governor-elect Ralph Northam performed better among women voters in the state than former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton did in the 2016 presidential election, according to Virginia exit polls.

Northam won 61 percent of the female vote in the November 2017 election, compared to 56 percent of the Virginian female vote Clinton got in 2016. Northam took a 22 percentage point lead among female voters over the Republican candidate Ed Gillespie. Clinton was only able to muster a 17 percentage point lead over President Donald Trump among women voters in the state.

White women voted more for Northam than Clinton in the respective elections. Some 48 percent of white female voters voted for Northam, compared to the 41 percent who voted for Clinton, according to the Virginia exit polls.

Northam also took a decided majority of young voters ages 18-29-years old, garnering 69 percent of the vote in that age group. Clinton, on the other hand, took just 54 percent of the youngest voting block, but still beat Trump in that category by 18 percent.

The 2017 numbers come from a Virginia exit poll conducted by Edison Media Research for the National Election Pool, The Washington Post, and other media organizations.

