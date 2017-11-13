Rand Paul: ‘No Justification’ For Neighbor’s Attack

U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) speaks with reporters about the withdrawn Republican health care bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. on July 18, 2017. Picture taken on July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul spoke out on Monday for the first time since being attacked by his neighbor 10 days ago, saying in an interview that there’s “no justification” for the attack.

Paul’s socialist neighbor, Rene Boucher, tackled Paul from behind while he was mowing his lawn, leaving Paul with six broken ribs. Boucher has said the attack was over a “trivial matter.”

“From my perspective, I’m not really too concerned about what someone’s motive is,” Paul told the Washington Examiner. “I’m just concerned that I was attacked from the back and somebody broke six of my ribs and gave me a damaged lung where at least for now I have trouble speaking and breathing and now I’ve hurt for 10 days.”

“There is no motive that would justify hitting somebody from behind and breaking their ribs and damaging their lungs, so no, there is no justification for something like that,” he added.

Paul also knocked down media reports that the attack was the culmination of a landscaping feud between the two neighbors, telling the Examiner that he hadn’t spoken to Boucher in 10 years. “My first encounter was basically being hit in the back,” he said. “We’ve never had words over anything, we’ve never had a dispute or discussion or word.”

Paul’s neighbors had previously told The Daily Caller that they had no reason to believe that Boucher’s attack was over a landscaping dispute.

“My family has lived here for six years now. In all the years that I have been on board we have never had any complaints at all about anything from them or against the Pauls,” one neighbor, Shawn Parker, told TheDC. “I pass by their house everyday as my family lives diagonally across the street from them. When we see Rand out riding his bike or Kelley out walking in the beautiful neighborhood we live in they have always waved or even stopped to say hello.”

Other neighbors offered similar accounts.

Fox News previously reported that Paul has been told to expect federal charges against Boucher.