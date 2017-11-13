REPORT: Sessions Tells Prosecutors To Look Into ‘Alleged Unlawful Dealings’ With Clinton Foundation

Attorney General Jeff Sessions told prosecutors to look into “certain issues” with Uranium One and the Clinton Foundation, according to a new report.

Fox News reports that in a Justice Department letter, Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd writes that Sessions “has directed senior federal prosecutors to evaluate certain issues raised in your letters” in response to previous requests from House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte to investigate Uranium One.

Sessions also asked others in the Justice Department to look into using a special prosecutor to investigate the Clinton Foundation, a New York Times report claims.

The prosecutors will investigate possible misconduct at the Clinton Foundation in relation to the 2010 decision to approve the sale of Uranium One, a Canadian company, to Russia. This deal resulted in Russian control of over 20 percent of American uranium.

This move comes after President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for investigations into Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party.

In October, Trump wrote a series of tweets stating in part, “There is so much GUILT by Democrats/Clinton, and now the facts are pouring out. DO SOMETHING!”

