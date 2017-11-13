Trump And Duterte Agree To Share Drug War Ideas

U.S. President Donald Trump talks with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte during the gala dinner marking ASEAN's 50th anniversary in Manila, Philippines November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The Philippines is undergoing a brutal anti-drug campaign by slaughtering drug dealers and addicts and agreed with America Monday to work together in the War on Drugs.

President Donald Trump and Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte held a bilateral meeting Tuesday in Manila after which a joint statement was released.

“The two sides discussed the ongoing campaign in the Philippines against criminality including illegal drugs,” the statement said. “Both sides acknowledged that illegal drug use is a problem afflicting both countries and committed to share best practices in the areas of prevention; enforcement, including capacity-building and transparency in investigations; and rehabilitation.”

Duterte has combated drug crime in his country by killing addicts and dealers. “Hitler massacred three million Jews. Now, there’s three million drug addicts. I’d be happy to slaughter them,” Duterte said in September 2016. A CNBC report Monday said that human rights groups believe the Philippines’ drug war has so far led to around 9,000 deaths.

Trump, however, seems to have no problem with Duterte’s tactics, according to a leaked transcript of an April phone call.

“I just wanted to congratulate you because I am hearing of the unbelievable job on the drug problem,” Trump told Duterte, according to The Intercept. “Many countries have the problem, we have a problem, but what a great job you are doing and I just wanted to call and tell you that.”

Duterte reportedly replied, “Thank you Mr. President. This is the scourge of my nation now and I have to do something to preserve the Filipino nation.”