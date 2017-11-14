Rep. John Conyers, a Democrat from Michigan, used his time during a hearing with Attorney General Jeff Sessions to read out President Trump’s tweets.

Sessions testified at an open hearing in front of the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, and Conyers decided to base his first line of questioning on the following Trump tweets.

So why aren’t the Committees and investigators, and of course our beleaguered A.G., looking into Crooked Hillarys crimes & Russia relations? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017

Everybody is asking why the Justice Department (and FBI) isn’t looking into all of the dishonesty going on with Crooked Hillary & the Dems.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

Pocahontas just stated that the Democrats, lead by the legendary Crooked Hillary Clinton, rigged the Primaries! Lets go FBI & Justice Dept. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

Conyers then asked, “In a functioning democracy, is it common for the leader of the country to order the criminal justice system to retaliate against his political opponents?”

“Is that a question?” Sessions asked with a slight smirk. “Is it proper, is that what you’re asking?”

Conyers repeated the question, and Sessions replied, “I would say that the Department of Justice can never be used to retaliate politically against opponents.”

