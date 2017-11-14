Politics
Dem Reads Trump Tweets During Sessions Hearing [VIDEO]

Rep. John Conyers, a Democrat from Michigan, used his time during a hearing with Attorney General Jeff Sessions to read out President Trump’s tweets.

Sessions testified at an open hearing in front of the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, and Conyers decided to base his first line of questioning on the following Trump tweets.

Conyers then asked, “In a functioning democracy, is it common for the leader of the country to order the criminal justice system to retaliate against his political opponents?”

“Is that a question?” Sessions asked with a slight smirk. “Is it proper, is that what you’re asking?”

Conyers repeated the question, and Sessions replied, “I would say that the Department of Justice can never be used to retaliate politically against opponents.”

 

