Democratic Congressional Candidate Arrested For Stalking For The Second Time

A Democratic congressional candidate was arrested in Albuquerque, N.M., Friday for stalking a local woman and sending her a picture of his genitals.

David Alcon, who is running for New Mexico’s open district two seat, was finally taken into custody two weeks after a warrant for his arrest was initially issued. Police discovered him in an apartment complex while performing a welfare check, according to KRQE News.

The charges stem from an Oct. 28 incident where Alcon repeatedly texted an unidentified woman, telling her he was watching her while she was attending a Halloween party at a Santa Fe hotel. The texts escalated as Alcon expressed his love for the woman and sent a picture of his genitals.

The woman informed Alcon, “multiple times in the text messages that she did not want anything to do with Alcon, and she repeatedly told him to leave her alone,” according to the criminal complaint.

Later that night the woman received a text from Alcon informing her that he was outside of her apartment, at which point she called the police.

Authorities issued a warrant for Alcon’s arrest on Oct. 30, but he did not turn himself in. It’s unclear why he was hiding out at the Albuquerque apartment complex, as all of his public addresses are listed in Milan, N.M.

Alcon, the son of a former state legislator, was arrested in 2007 for trespassing and aggravated stalking after breaking into his girlfriend’s home.

The Republican Party of New Mexico called on Democratic Rep. Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico, who chairs the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, to remove Alcon from contention Monday.

“After national Democrats’ failure to adequately address the fallout from Harvey Weinstein’s sexual harassment allegations,” the release said. “Ben Ray Lujan can’t remain silent about this gross misconduct in his own backyard.”

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) spokesman responded in a statement emailed to The New Mexican.

“This individual’s alleged behavior is despicable and serious, and he is not fit to run for office in New Mexico or anywhere else,” Kelly said. “The DCCC has not had any interaction with him, and in light of these allegations, neither Chairman Lujan nor the DCCC will support his candidacy.”

Alcon has not yet filed the necessary paperwork to register as a candidate to replace GOP Rep. Steve Pearce of New Mexico, who is vacating his seat to run for governor.

