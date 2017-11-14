Maxine Waters Leads ‘Impeach 45’ Chant At Glamour’s Women Of The Year Awards [VIDEO]

Things turned political at the Glamour’s 2017 Women of the Year Awards Monday night in New York when California Rep. Maxine Waters started an “impeach 45” chant during her acceptance speech.

“I feel so very special. I am so pleased to see the concern that you are showing about what is happening at the highest level of government,” Waters explained during her acceptance speech after being honored by the magazine as one of its 2017 Women of the Year. (RELATED: Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner Kick Off New York Fashion Week In Style [SLIDESHOW])

“You recognize when a leader is irresponsible. You recognize when a leader is dangerous — even if that leader is the president of United States of America!” she added. “I want you to know that you can stand up to him or anybody else…but I continue to say, ‘Impeach him!'”

She then led the crowd in a chant of “Impeach 45! Impeach 45,” before she finally left the stage.

Glamour magazine shared a tweet with video of the crowd joining in on the chant.

Other honorees of the night included Gigi Hadid, Nicole Kidman, Samantha Bee and Solange. The majority of the other acceptance speeches were uplifting and seemed to be directed at the young school girls in the audience who had been bused in from schools around Manhattan.