Paul Ryan: Roy Moore Should Step Aside

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Paul Ryan is the latest in the slew of GOP lawmakers calling on Alabama Republican Senate candidate to exit the race in the wake of allegations he sexual pursued teenagers when he was in his 30s.

“He should step aside,” the Wisconsin Republican told reporters Tuesday. “Number one, these allegations are credible. Number two, if he cares about the values and the people he claims to care about, then he should step aside.”

A fifth woman came out against Moore Monday, alleging he sexually assaulted her when she was 16. Moore would have been in his early 30s serving as the district attorney of Etowah County, Alabama at the time.

Ryan’s comments echo those of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who called on Moore to step down Monday.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee, the GOP’s campaign arm for the upper chamber, announced Friday it would no longer fundraise for the candidate. NRSC Chairman Cory Gardner said he should be expelled from the Senate if he wins his race in December.

Moore adamantly denies the allegations made against him.

