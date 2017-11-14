POLL: Roy Moore Still Has A Big Lead In Alabama Senate Race

FAIRHOPE, AL - SEPTEMBER 25: Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Alabama, Roy Moore, speaks at a campaign rally on September 25, 2017 in Fairhope, Alabama. Moore is running in a primary runoff election against incumbent Luther Strange for the seat vacated when Jeff Sessions was appointed U.S. Attorney General by President Donald Trump. The runoff election is scheduled for September 26. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore still has a big lead over Democratic challenger Doug Jones, according to a poll released Tuesday.

Moore leads Jones by six points, 49 percent to 43 percent, in a poll of likely voters released by FOX 10 News. Eight percent of likely voters in the state remain undecided, the poll found. Fifty-one percent said they were undecided or that the allegations against Moore made no difference in their vote.

Another poll released Monday showed Jones leading Moore in Alabama’s special election by four points, 46 percent to 42 percent. (RELATED: New Poll Shows Democrat Leading Moore In Alabama Senate Race)

A large number of Senate Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have said they believe Moore’s accusers’ claims are true, and that Moore should resign from the race. House Speaker Paul Ryan also called for Moore to step aside Tuesday, and said the allegations are “credible.”

Moore continues to face multiple allegations of sexual misconduct with minors, and a fifth woman came forward Monday to accuse Moore of sexually assaulting her when she was 16. Moore would have been in his early 30s serving as the district attorney of Etowah County, Ala. at the time.

Alabama law does not allow the Republican Party to replace the candidate on the ballot, should Moore step aside. Instead, a write-in campaign would have to occur.

The poll was conducted amongst 3,000 likely voters, with a margin of error of +/- 2 points.

