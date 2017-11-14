Rand Paul Calls For Individual Mandate Repeal In Tax Bill

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky announced Tuesday he plans to introduce an amendment to the Senate tax bill to repeal the Obamacare individual mandate.
Paul argues the repeal of the mandate would provide a $300 billion tax cut for middle-income taxpayers while taking a step in the right direction in making good on their promise to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
“My amendment will fix a problem in the Senate bill where many taxpayers would see a tax increase because of the loss of state and local deductions,” he tweeted. “I will introduce a similar deduction as the House plan, making the tax reform plan more fair for everyone.”
According to the Kentucky conservative, the move will help members bridge discrepancies between the House and Senate bills.
“This will help ensure House acceptance of the Senate plan as leaders there have stated they will not accept a plan with no state and local deductibility,” he continued on Twitter. “Repeal the mandate fix problems with Senate bill through more tax cuts for all and help ensure House and Senate plans agree.”
Paul’s call to use tax reform as the vehicle to repeal the individual mandate follows President Donald Trump’s repeated calls to place a provision in the bill. Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton has expressed support for the idea, which has been widely praised by conservatives in the House.
The House is slated to vote on its version of the bill Thursday. If the Senate passes its measure, the two chambers will then conference the legislation.
