Rep. Jim Jordan Grills Jeff Sessions About Comey Special Prosecutor [VIDEO]

GOP Rep. Jim Jordan grilled Attorney General Jeff Sessions Tuesday on Capitol Hill about appointing a second special counsel to investigate former FBI Director James Comey.

Jordan expressed concern over the lack of action with regard to Comey’s investigation of Hillary Clinton, and said the House had send Sessions a letter about the matter over three and a half months ago.



Jordan asked what it would take to get a special counsel, and Sessions said there needed to be more of a factual basis for the Department of Justice to appoint a special prosecutor.

According to Sessions, the mere appearance of impropriety isn’t enough for the Justice Department to take legal action against Comey.

