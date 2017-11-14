Roy Moore Tells Campaign Staff He Will Not Drop Out Of Senate Race

VESTAVIA HILLS, AL - NOVEMBER 11: Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Judge Roy Moore speaks during a mid-Alabama Republican Club's Veterans Day event on November 11, 2017 in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. This week Moore's campaign was brought under scrutiny, after being accused of sexual misconduct with underage girls when he was in his 30's. (Photo by Wes Frazer/Getty Images)

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore reportedly told his campaign staff Tuesday that he will not be dropping out of the race, despite multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

Moore informed his campaign staff that he would be finishing his Senate race, according to a reporter for ABC News.

NEW: Roy Moore has informed his campaign staff he intends to see his race through, despite mounting allegations of sexual misconduct and the growing number of Republicans telling him to step aside. –@TomLlamasABC. — ABC News (@ABC) November 14, 2017

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and a growing number of Senate Republicans have said they believe Moore’s accusers’ claims are true, and that Moore should resign from the race. House Speaker Paul Ryan also called for Moore to step aside, and said the allegations are “credible.”

Moore continues to face multiple allegations of sexual misconduct with minors, and a fifth woman came forward Monday to accuse Moore.

Alabama law does not allow the Republican Party to replace the candidate on the ballot should Moore step aside. Instead, a write-in campaign would have to occur.

The Republican National Committee also pulled its fundraising support for Moore Tuesday, but Moore has said the allegations are completely false and has continued to insist that he will stay in the race.

The special election to replace Attorney General Jeff Sessions’s seat will take place Dec. 12.

