Sen. Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut, said Tuesday that he believes President Trump is so unstable he may launch an ill-advised nuclear strike.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is holding a hearing to discuss the president’s authority to use nuclear weapons for the first time in 40 years. Sen. Murphy asserted that the reason for the hearing was to discuss what would happen if Trump decided to use nuclear weapons.

“We are concerned that the President of the United States is so unstable, is so volatile, has a decision-making process that is so quixotic, that he might order a nuclear-weapons strike that is wildly out of step with US national security interests,” Murphy explained.

“Let’s just recognize the exceptional nature of this moment, the discussion that we’re having today,” he declared.

Republican Sen. Bob Corker, the chair of the committee, has been publicly feuding with Trump and declined to answer last month if he trusted the president with the nuclear codes.

