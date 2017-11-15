FLASHBACK: Dan Rather Hoped Clinton Rape Allegation Would Just Go Away

Former CBS News anchor Dan Rather hoped back in 1999 the rape accusation made against then-President Bill Clinton by Juanita Broaddrick would go away.

Appearing on “The Don Imus Show” on December 23, 1999, Imus told Rather he’d heard Broaddrick “hopes that this thing went away this week and even she was sick about hearing about it and it’s her story.” Rather responded, “Well, let’s hope she gets her way with that.”

Rather speculated that NBC News — which had conducted an interview with Broaddrick but failed to air it for several weeks during the impeachment trial of Clinton — was not running it because they were “nervous” the story wasn’t true. The then-CBS News anchor seemed to agree, saying “even if it does it turns out to be true, it happened a long time ago.”

Liberals are lining up to admit they should have believed Juanita Broaddrick when she accused Clinton of raping her when he was Arkansas attorney general.

The New York Times, The Atlantic, and Vox all run “mea culpa” pieces in the last few days in light of the sexual misconduct allegations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.

The Media Research Center, which unearthed the clip of Rather, reports “the Moore allegations have drawn almost 80 minutes of coverage on the Big Three networks over the last four days. When then-President Bill Clinton was accused of rape, those same newscasts aired just four stories mentioning those charges during a 12-month period from March 1998 through March 1999. “