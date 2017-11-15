Hillary Clinton Gave This Absurd Reason For Why She Shouldn’t Be Investigated

DANVILLE, PA - NOVEMBER 09: Hillary Rodham Clinton delivers keynote during the Geisinger National Symposium, "From Crisis to Cure: Revitalizing America's Healthcare System," on November 9, 2017 in Danville, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Geisinger Symposium)

Hillary Clinton believes appointing a special counsel to investigate her ties to a uranium deal with Russia would be an abuse of power.

Clinton said that if she were to be put under investigation by a special counsel, the United States would be like an “authoritarian regime.” Clinton believes it would send a bad message to the country and would be “demoralizing” to people who have served at the Department of Justice, Axios reported Wednesday. Clinton told Mother Jones:

If they send a signal that we’re going to be like some dictatorship, like some authoritarian regime, where political opponents are going to be unfairly, fraudulently investigated, that rips at the fabric of the contract we have, that we can trust our justice system … It will be incredibly demoralizing to people who have served at the Justice Department, under both Republicans and Democrats, because they know better. But it will also send a terrible signal to our country and the world that somehow we are giving up on the kind of values that we used to live by and we used to promote worldwide.

Clinton’s comments are regarding her time serving as secretary of state. Russia routed millions of dollars to the Clinton Foundation, and former President Bill Clinton collected hundreds of thousands of dollars in Russian speaking fees as part of Russian efforts to influence the U.S. government to approve the deal, The Hill reported.

Republican chairmen of two House committees announced in late October they would launch a probe into a Uranium One deal and former President Barack Obama-era Justice Department’s investigation of the deal. (RELATED: Justice Department Frees Up Uranium One Informant To Congress)

Attorney General Jeff Sessions told prosecutors to look into “certain issues” with Uranium One and the Clinton Foundation Monday.

