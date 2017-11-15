Ivanka: ‘I Have No Reason To Doubt’ Moore’s Alleged Victims

White House aide and first daughter Ivanka Trump says she has “yet to see a valid explanation” from Roy Moore regarding the sexual accusations against him and added that she has no reason to doubt his alleged victims.

“There’s a special place in hell for people who prey on children,” Ivanka told the Associated Press in a story that ran on Wednesday. “I’ve yet to see a valid explanation and I have no reason to doubt the victims’ accounts,” she said.

Five different women have accused Moore, the Republican Senate candidate in Alabama, of either romantically or sexually pursuing them as teenagers while he was an attorney in his 30s.

Two of the women have accused Moore of sexually harassing them as teens.

One woman, Leigh Corfman, said that Moore brought her back to his house when she was 14 years old. Moore undressed both himself and Corfman, she said, and guided her hand to his genital area.

Another woman, Beverly Young Nelson, said that Moore sexually assaulted her in his car outside the restaurant where she worked. Nelson was 16 at the time that the alleged assault occurred.

Moore’s evolving answers and inability to explain away the accusations has establishment Republicans and anti-establishment conservatives alike calling on him to drop out.

President Trump has yet to weigh in on whether Moore should remain in the race.