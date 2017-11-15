Mika On ‘Morning Joe’: Trump Federal Judge Nominee Is ‘Unqualified Kook’

Mika Brzezinski called one of President Trump’s most recent federal judge nominees an “unqualified kook” Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Watch:

After introducing a panel to discuss President Trump’s latest federal judge nominee Brett Talley, Brzezinski declared that the nominee is an “unqualified kook.” The panel responded awkwardly, stating the insult went too far.

“Oh, come on now,” Joe Scarborough interjected.

“I wouldn’t go that far,” responded Sam Stein, politics editor for the Daily Beast.

“Save that for the people in the inner circle?” Brzezinski then rhetorically questioned the panel.

According to the “Morning Joe” panel, Talley’s lack of qualification for a federal judiciary position is the attorney has an “unqualified rating” from the American Bar Association (ABA). However, a former judicial nominee, Holly Teeter, received an unqualified rating from the ABA and still obtained a 19-1 bipartisan recommendation from the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Talley graduated from Harvard Law School in 2007, began practicing law three years ago and has not yet tried a case in court. His blogs tend to be politically-right leaning, and he heavily supports the National RA.

“Does anything qualify him to be a judge? Anything at all?” Brzezinski further questioned the panel.

“No,” responded MSNBC contributor Mike Barnicle.

