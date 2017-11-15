Moore Lawyer Gives Cringeworthy Response On Dating Teens

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore’s attorney defended his client’s admission that he always asked for permission from the mothers of girls he intended to date, citing the customs of unspecified foreign countries in a rambling statement on MSNBC Live Wednesday.

Attorney Trenton Garmon seemed to suggest that MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi’s background should serve as relevant context in explaining why Moore would need to ask the permission of someone’s mother to date them, regardless of their age.

“Culturally speaking, obviously there’s differences,” Garmon said. “I looked up Ali’s background there, and wow, that’s awesome you’ve got such a diverse background. It’s really cool to read through that … In other countries, there’s arrangement through parents for what we would refer to as consensual marriage —”

“Ali’s from Canada,” MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle interjected.

“I understand that. And Ali’s also spent time in other countries,” Garmon responded.

“So have I,” Ruhle said.

Moore, who has been accused of sexual misconduct with multiple teen girls, said he didn’t “generally” remember dating teens while a 30-something assistant district attorney in Alabama in the 1970s. However, the Senate hopeful did not issue an explicit denial during a Friday radio interview with Sean Hannity.

“But you don’t specifically remember having any girlfriend that was in her late teens even at that time?” Hannity asked.

“I don’t remember that and I don’t remember ever dating any girl without the permission of her mother. And I think in her statement she said that her mother actually encouraged her to go out with me,” Moore responded.

