A new poll brings more bad news for embattled Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore.

The poll, conducted by the National Republican Senatorial Committee and reviewed in part by Politico, shows Moore down 12 points to Democratic candidate Doug Jones. The poll represents a stunning drop for Moore, who was leading by 16 points in a similar NRSC poll conducted last month. (RELATED: Hannity Ultimatum: Moore Has 24 Hours To Explain Everything Or Drop Out [VIDEO])

Five women have now said that Moore pursued romantic or sexual relationships with them while they were teenage girls and he was a prosecutor in his 30s. Two of the women have accused Moore sexually harassing them as teens.

One woman, Leigh Corfman, said that Moore brought her back to his house when she was 14 years old. Moore undressed both himself and Corfman, she said, and guided her hand to his genital area.

Another woman, Beverly Young Nelson, said that Moore sexually assaulted her in his car outside the restaurant where she worked. Nelson was 16 at the time that the alleged assault occurred.

Moore’s evolving answers and inability to explain away the accusations has establishment Republicans and anti-establishment conservatives alike calling on him to drop out.

The chairman of the NRSC, Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner, has said that the Senate should expel Moore if he wins.

Fox News host Sean Hannity, who supported Moore early on, gave Moore a 24-hour deadline on Tuesday night to fully and thoroughly explain the inconsistencies in his story. If Moore is unable to do so, Hannity said, he should drop out.