Poll: Biden Would Win Over Trump If Election Were Held Right Now

Former Vice President Joe Biden would defeat President Donald Trump if the 2020 presidential election were held today, according to a Wednesday Morning Consult/Politico poll.

Some 46 percent of registered voters would cast their ballots for Biden in the election was held Wednesday, compared to the 35 percent of voters who would vote for Trump. Roughly 20 percent of voters said they “don’t know” or would have “no opinion” if they had to vote.

Biden has not ruled out a run for the presidency in 2020, and promised Monday that he has not yet made up his mind.

“I can tell you honestly. If the Lord Almighty came down, sat in the middle of the table and said, ‘Joe, the nomination is yours, but you have to take it now. I would say, ‘no,’” Biden told “The Today Show.”

The former vice president said he is “not closing the door” on a 2020 bid.

Biden ran for president in 1988 and 2008, before serving two terms as former President Barack Obama’s vice president. The vice president also served for 36 years in the Senate representing Delaware.

Biden launched a super PAC in June to support Democratic candidates, and many thought the launch was potentially paving the way for a run at the presidency in 2020.

The Morning Consult/Politico poll was conducted from Nov. 9-11 and sampled 1,993 registered voters across the U.S. The poll was conducted online and the results have a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

