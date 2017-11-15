Roy Moore Accuser Volunteers To Testify Under Oath, Lawyer Says

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: Lawyer Gloria Allred holds up a sketch of Beverly Young Nelson (L) when she was 16, at a news conference where Nelson has accused Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexually abusing her on November 13, 2017 in New York City. Moore, a controversial politician who recently won a run-off against Luther Strange for Alabama's Senate seat, is currently fighting accusations alleging that he pursued sexual relationships with teenagers -- including a 14-year-old -- when he was in his 30s. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

One of the women who claims Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore sexually assaulted her has offered to testify under oath before a senate committee, according to an email from her lawyer.

High-profile attorney Gloria Allred addressed the claims made by her client, Beverly Young Nelson who said Monday that Moore attempted to have sex with her one night just after her 16th birthday in 1977. Allred sent an email Wednesday to the press that explained she has emailed a letter to committees in the U.S. Senate, calling for a hearing within the next two weeks regarding her clients claims.

“Yesterday, I emailed a letter to the Chairs of the United States Senate Judiciary Committee and the United States Senate Select Committee on Ethics in which I formally requested that those committees conduct a hearing within the next two weeks regarding the accusations made by the five women who alleged that they were victims of Roy Moore when they were teenagers,” Allred wrote in the email.

Allred made it clear her client had nothing to hide and said that Nelson would like to testify under oath regarding what she claims Moore did to her. The well-known lawyer also called for Moore to testify under oath about denying the multiple allegations against him.

“We also urge the Committees to subpoena Roy Moore to testify under oath about his denials of the accusations made against him,” Allred wrote.

Allred addressed comments made by Moore’s lawyer Wednesday who pushed back against Nelson’s claims. Moore’s lawyer questioned the authenticity of the sexual assault claims. (RELATED: Moore’s Attorney Questions Whether Yearbook Signature Is Real)

“In the event that either or both Committees agree to conduct our requested hearing,” Allred wrote. “Then we would agree to have the original yearbook examined by an independent expert or experts who would obtain exemplars of Mr. Moore’s handwriting during the period in question and compare that handwriting to that contained in the yearbook.”

Allred’s statements come after The Washington Post reported Nov. 9 that four women accused Moore of dating them or making sexual advances on them as teenagers, and multiple Republican senators have withdrawn the endorsements of Moore.

Two other woman have accused Moore of sexual misconduct since the WaPo report was published. There are now six accusers.

