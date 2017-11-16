Dem Candidate’s Plan To Defeat Moore? Distance From DNC As Much As Possible

Former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore speaks at the Values Voter Summit of the Family Research Council in Washington, DC, U.S. October 13, 2017. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Alabama Democratic Senate candidate Doug Jones has a plan for defeating Republican candidate Roy Moore, and it includes distancing himself as far as possible from the national Democratic Party.

Jones canceled a scheduled fundraising event in Washington, D.C. this week that would have put him elbow-to-elbow with Sen. Kamala Harris of California and a number of other prominent Democrats in the Senate.

The Democratic Party is playing along, allowing Jones to run his own campaign and largely staying out of the Alabama spotlight altogether. Democrats who have publicly supported Jones, like former Vice President Joe Biden, are now keeping their distance, and many of the most well-known figures in the party are steering clear of the state.

Jones is still relying on the party for fundraising, and a number of Democratic senators, like Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Tim Kaine of Virginia, are enlisting their donors to fill Jones’s coffers.

The latest Real Clear Politics polling average has Republican candidate Roy Moore ahead of Jones by 3 percentage points.

Both candidates still have some time to campaign and win votes, as the election is still roughly a month away. Alabama voters head to the ballot box Dec. 12 to choose their next U.S. senator.

Multiple women have come forward claiming that Moore had inappropriate encounters with them while they were minors. The reports range from inappropriate touching and kissing to a number of other unsolicited sexual advances.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republican leadership have called for Moore to withdraw his candidacy, which Moore refuses to do, claiming that the reports are merely allegations and are not yet proven.

