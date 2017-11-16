FLASHBACK: Watch Al Franken Rave About His ‘Beautiful’ Accuser On The Senate Floor [VIDEO]

On the Senate floor in 2010, Democratic Minnesota Sen. Al Franken raved about the woman now accusing him of groping and forcibly kissing her without her consent.

In a column on Thursday, news anchor Leeann Tweeden accused Franken repeatedly sexually harassing her during a USO entertainment tour in the Middle East in 2006.

.@LeeannTweeden writes, “You…grabbed my breasts while I was sleeping and had someone take a photo of you doing it, knowing I would see it later, and be ashamed.” The only person who should be ashamed in this photo is @SenFranken pic.twitter.com/sjHpwC9HKL — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) November 16, 2017

CNN uncovered video of Franken referring to the trip with Tweeden in a 2010 floor speech. Franken referred to Tweeden by name, before describing her as a “beautiful woman.”

WATCH:

“And during the show I was kind of cohosts with a beautiful woman named Leeann Tweeden,” Franken says in the video. “We would do comedy routines and introduce music and the cheerleaders. I would go out and do a monologue. this is something i had done for a number of years.

