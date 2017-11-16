Hannity ‘Won’t Rush To Judgment’ After Receiving Open Letter From Roy Moore

Fox News host Sean Hannity said Wednesday he would not rush to judge the allegations against Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore after the former judge wrote him an open letter.

Hannity closed his Wednesday night show by reading from an open letter that the Senate candidate from Alabama had sent to him that day. The previous night, Hannity had demanded that Moore address apparent inconsistencies in his denials of sexual impropriety.

WATCH:

Hannity said more time is required to properly assess the allegations because “I don’t rush to judgment” and this matter “should transcend politics.”

Hannity said he is confident the people of Alabama are capable of choosing their next senator wisely.

“I lived in Alabama,” Hannity told his viewers. “I enjoyed my time in Alabama I know these people — they are smart, great Americans. God, family, faith, country. I am very confident when everything comes out, they will make the best decision for their state.”

Moore’s letter contained little new information as the Senate candidate again denied relationships with teenage girls but declined to “comment further” on specific charges “at the direction of counsel.” Moore continued to label the accusations as “false allegations” and said he was “in the process of investigating” the facts.

The embattled Republican nominee went into more detail about a yearbook produced by one of Moore’s accusers, Beverly Young Nelson, that she claims was signed by Moore when she was 16. “I believe tampering has occurred,” Moore said in his letter to Hannity.

“Are we at a stage in American politics in which false allegations can overcome a public record of 40 years, stampede the media and politicians to condemn an innocent man and potentially impact the outcome of an election of national importance?” Moore asked Hannity.

“I adamantly deny the allegations of Leigh Corfman and Beverly Nelson, did not date underage girls and have taken steps to begin a civil action for defamation. Because of that, at the direction of counsel, I cannot comment further,” said Moore at the end of his correspondence.

