Here Are The GOP Reps Who Voted Against Tax Reform

House Republicans managed to pass 227-205 the first comprehensive tax reform bill in over three decades Thursday without the support of 13 GOP defectors.

The bill eliminates the state and local tax deduction, a measure designed to compensate residents of high tax states by reducing their federal tax bill. This revenue saving measure sparked opposition from Republican delegations from New Jersey, New York and California, who believe the bill will result in a higher net tax for their constituents.

Here are the 13 GOP members who voted “no” on the bill:

Rep. Tom McClintock of California

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher of California

Rep. Darrell Issa of California

Rep. Frank LoBiondo of New Jersey

Rep. Chris Smith of New Jersey

Rep. Leonard Lance of New Jersey

Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen of New Jersey

Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York

Rep. Pete King of New York

Rep. Daniel Donovan of New York

Rep. John Faso of New York

Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York

Rep. Walter Jones of New York

GOP leadership still faces the daunting task of reconciling the House bill with the Senate version now making its way through the Finance Committee. The drafts diverge on a number of key issues and Senate Republicans can only afford two defectors if they hope to pass the bill along party lines under budget resolution rules.

Follow Jack on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].