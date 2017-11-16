Minister Who Defended Roy Moore Goes OFF On The Media [VIDEO]

ACKSON, MS - JULY 17: The Rev. Philip Benham of Concord, N.C., director of Operation Save America, leads a pro-life protest on the steps of the state capital July 17, 2006 in Jackson, Mississippi. The demonstration drew hundreds of pro-life and pro-choice demonstrators from around the country and is expected to last eight days. (Photo by Marianne Todd/Getty Images)

A well-known minister and supporter of Alabama Senate Candidate Roy Moore blasted the media after speaking on stage for Moore during a campaign event Thursday.

Flip Benham, an Evangelical Christian minister and the leader of the pro-life group, Operation Save America, began screaming at reporters directly after Moore’s campaign event concluded. Benham rigorously defended Moore to a group of reporters, saying all of the allegations of sexual misconduct against Moore are false.

Benham asked the group of reporters if they “still beat their wives.” When reporters did not answer his question he raised his voice and said, “Well you don’t have an answer because its illogical fallacy.” Benham continued telling the press and said, “You don’t want to show all of these deranged people out here that are frothing at the mouth.”

“Why don’t you all just take a look in the mirror,” he added.

WATCH:

Flip Benham, who spoke in support of Moore during event, argued with reporters after. pic.twitter.com/g1a9amcrUx — Lauren Walsh (@LaurenWalshTV) November 16, 2017

Benham told the press that all they want to do is “bury” Moore and said that three of Moore’s accusers actually believe he is a “gentleman.” Benham said “a couple of the women can’t even remember their age.” When reporters asked Benham for his name, he refused.

Another Moore supporter told reporters they were not allowed to be asking personal questions about Moore. “You were told not to ask about that,” a woman said, as heard in the video above posted to Twitter by ABC 33/40 News journalist Lauren Walsh.

“You are the fake lying news from the swamp,” the woman added.

These statements come after The Washington Post reported Nov. 9 that four women accused Moore of dating them or making sexual advances on them as teenagers, and multiple Republican senators have withdrawn the endorsements of Moore.

Four other woman have accused Moore of sexual misconduct since the WaPo report was published. There are now eight accusers.

