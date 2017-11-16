Pastors Defend Moore Against Allegations As He Refuses To Step Down

Former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore speaks at the Values Voter Summit of the Family Research Council in Washington, DC, U.S. October 13, 2017. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Pastors and self-proclaimed pro-family leaders defended Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore at a Thursday press conference, denouncing allegations and presenting a signed petition declaring his morality.

Faith2Action president Janet Porter and Dr. Steven Hotze, CEO of Restore Our Godly Heritage PAC, hosted the press conference for Moore’s benefit, at which they presented a letter signed by more than 200 supporters, pastors, and pro-family leaders who denounced The Washington Post and and “establishment politicians” for their criticisms of Moore in light of the allegations of sexual misconduct, according to WTVY. The letter, originally posted on Faith2Action’s website as an electronic petition, declared Moore to be “a man of integrity” who stands for Biblical principles.

“We stand with Judge Roy Moore, a man of integrity who has never wavered from his valiant defense of the unborn, the Ten Commandments, and the Constitution,” the letter reads. “We are confident the voters of Alabama will not be fooled by suspiciously timed accusations without evidence, and will reject the politics of personal destruction led by the Washington Post. If the media lynch mob and establishment politicians are allowed to ambush Judge Roy Moore, then they will destroy anyone who gets in their way. We stand with Roy Moore.”

More than a dozen Christian leaders spoke in defense of Moore at the press conference, including Moore’s pastor, Stephen Broden, and Dr. Alan Keyes of Renew America, who urged people to defend Moore because “we are creatures of God” who have a “duty to do what is right,” according to CBS News. (Related: Minister Who Defended Roy Moore Goes Off On The Media [VIDEO])

“Friends I know the man and he is a man of character,” Broden said in response to the allegations against Moore. “We’re praying for everyone involved in the entire situation.”

Porter railed against the media, decrying them for their criticism against Moore and accusing them of being anti-faith.

“Why does the enemies of faith and liberty hate this man so much,” Porter asked, before questioning whether the media can be trusted anymore.

Moore took to the stage after the pastors and hosts and not only declared that he would not drop out of the race and demanded that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell step down, but also proclaimed that he stood for an American acknowledgement of God and for a return of moral values.

“There’s been comments about me taking a stand. Yes I have taken a stand in the past. I’ll take a stand in the future, and I’ll quit standing when they lay me in that box and put me in the ground,” Moore said.

“I’m proud to stand with people that I see behind me and with the people of Alabama to bring forth the truth to Washington D.C., not just about what we stand for, but what the people of this country stand for – an acknowledgement of God, an acknowledgement of the Constitution, and an acknowledgement that we need moral value back in our country and without God we can never succeed,” Moore concluded.

