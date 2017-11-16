Ron Johnson: ‘I Really, Seriously Doubt’ Moore Would Be A Senator ‘For Very Long’

Former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore speaks at the Values Voter Summit of the Family Research Council in Washington, DC, U.S. October 13, 2017. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin said Thursday morning that he “seriously” doubts that Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore would be a sitting U.S. senator “for very long” if he wins the election.

“I really, serious doubt that Judge Roy Moore would be serving as a United States Senator for very long,” Johnson told CNN Thursday morning.

Johnson said his conversations with his Senate colleagues have shown that there is enough opposition to Moore to successfully push him out if he defeats Democrat Doug Jones in the upcoming special election.

The senator also said that the sexual harassment and misconduct allegations against Moore seem “pretty credible,” and that, if he were Moore, he would “resign from being a candidate.”

Multiple women have come forward claiming that Moore had inappropriate encounters with them while they were minors. The reports range from inappropriate touching and kissing to a number of other unsolicited sexual advances.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republican leadership have called for Moore to withdraw his candidacy, which Moore refuses to do, claiming that the reports are merely allegations and are not yet proven.

The latest Real Clear Politics polling average has Moore ahead of Jones by 3 percentage points.

Both candidates still have some time to campaign and win votes, as the election is still roughly a month away. Alabama voters hed to the ballot box on Dec. 12 to choose their next U.S. senator.

