Sarah Palin: No One Would Harass Me Because They ‘Know I’m Probably Packing’ [VIDEO]

Former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin gave one simple reason why she thinks no one has tried to sexually harass her.

“I think a whole lot of people know I’m probably packing so I don’t think there’s a whole lot of people who would necessarily mess with me,” Palin told MSNBC reporter Kasie Hunt Thursday. “I don’t mean to be light-hearted about it, because it’s a serious issue,” Palin continued.

Palin, who was visiting with Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, happened to be on Capitol Hill just after Los Angeles journalist Leeann Tweeden accused Sen. Al Franken of groping and kissing her in 2006. Palin said the issue of sexual harassment “is not a partisan issue.”

“When we see this happening today, I think it leads to a lot of questions about what standards are going to be applied to whom,” Palin said. Judge Roy Moore of Alabama, Republican candidate for Senate, has been asked to step out of his race after several women accused him of of improperly approaching them romantically when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.

“It really stinks for women in the workplace that for too long, men have thought they can get away with that old-school thinking that it’s okay to belittle and harass women in general,” Palin said Thursday.

Palin also noted that the rush to accuse people of harassment could end up affecting people who are not guilty of assault. “Floodgates are really open right now, that could lead to a lot of false accusations that really harm an innocent person,” Palin said.

