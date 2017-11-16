Senators To Give Al Franken’s PAC Money Back To Women’s Military Groups

Two senators have announced that they will give back the money they’ve received from Democratic Minnesota Sen. Al Franken’s PAC after he was accused of sexually harassing a news anchor on Thursday morning.

“Sen. Gillibrand plans to give back all the money she’s received from Franken’s PAC — which aide says totals $12,500 — to the group Protect our Defenders. The group combats rape and sexual assault in the military,” CNN National Reporter MJ Lee tweeted Thursday.

Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin also announced she will donate the $20,000 her campaign received from Franken’s PAC to a group benefiting women veterans in the state,the Charlotte Observer reported.

The announcements come after news anchor Leeann Tweeden accused Franken of sexually harassing her multiple times during a USO entertainment tour in the Middle East in 2006. She alleges that Franken, a writer for “Saturday Night Live” at the time, wrote a script that featured him kissing her, and harassed her, according to KABC. (RELATED: Woman Accuses Senator Al Franken Of Molesting Her During USO Tour).

.@LeeannTweeden writes, “You…grabbed my breasts while I was sleeping and had someone take a photo of you doing it, knowing I would see it later, and be ashamed.” The only person who should be ashamed in this photo is @SenFranken pic.twitter.com/sjHpwC9HKL — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) November 16, 2017

“I certainly don’t remember the rehearsal for the skit in the same way, but I send my sincerest apologies to Leeann,” Franken responded in a statement. “As to the photo, it was clearly intended to be funny but wasn’t. I shouldn’t have done it.”

