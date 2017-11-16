Someone Made Tomi Lahren’s Monologues Into An ’80s Song, And It’s Glorious [VIDEO]

An outfit called Super Deluxe, which describes itself as “an entertainment studio based in downtown Los Angeles,” answered the question no one knew to ask — what would it sound like if you took some of the more entertaining, provocative and crazy things former Blaze TV host and current Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren said and set them to ’80s music. The result is 2:41 of hilarity.

Here’s what @TomiLahren would sound like as an ’80s pop hit. pic.twitter.com/esJJydjZME — Super Deluxe (@superdeluxe) November 15, 2017

Lahren actually said all of the words in the song, but they were sung by Maria Sable and set to music by Nick Lutsko.

.@TomiLahren wrote the words to my latest @superdeluxe track. Vocals by the supremely talented Maria Sable. https://t.co/dquTRGiYPO — Nick Lutsko (@NickLutsko) November 15, 2017

The reaction to the video was immediate.

This is literally the best thing I have seen all year. HANDS DOWN. — Jenn (@JennJacques) November 16, 2017

Omg this is way better than her actual rants — Katlyn Broderick (@k_dawgie) November 16, 2017

This is amazing! — YouCan’tFixStupid2 (@LadyYoucan) November 16, 2017

Just gonna set this as my ring tone real quick — 石海Seth (@sekkaiseth) November 16, 2017

Just had one of those drives home “is everyone learning to drive today!?!?”. But all is well, I’ve found this. — Wes Criswell (@CriswellWJ) November 16, 2017

This is my new favorite song. — Candice McDonald (@CandiceMcD) November 16, 2017

Super Deluxe has made the song available for download for free.

Download the track here https://t.co/M6x53DSnFF — Super Deluxe (@superdeluxe) November 15, 2017

The song has been played almost half a million times since it was posted.