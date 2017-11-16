State Senator Accuses Fellow Lawmaker Of Sexual Harassment

People participate in a protest march for survivors of sexual assault and their supporters in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California U.S. November 12, 2017. (Photo: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson)

A female state senator from Oregon is accusing a male colleague of sexual harassment, and filed a complaint Wednesday asking for his expulsion.

Democratic Sen. Sara Gelser accused Republican Sen. Jeff Kruse of sexual harassment. She filed a formal, five-page complaint and claimed he touched her breasts, put his hand on her thigh, kissed her on the cheek, and put his finger up her skirt, The Associated Press reported.

Gelser claims 15 other women have complained about Kruse’s behavior, including another female senator, but said she did not want to force them to come forward, according to The AP.

“I am unwilling to force any of these other individuals to risk their careers or reputations in order to experience the safe and harassment-free workplace that we are obligated to provide,” she wrote.

Senate President Peter Courtney released a statement saying how serious the allegations are, and pledged to make the chamber a safe place for lawmakers to work.

“The Senate takes the filing of a formal complaint very seriously. Senate rules require that we provide ‘a safe and respectful workplace that is free of harassment,'” he wrote.

Gelser had complained about Kruse’s behavior in October and he was removed from his committee assignments.

In a letter obtained by KOIN 6 News from October, Courtney warned Kruse about touching women in the workplace:

You were instructed in march of this year by Lore Christopher, Employee Services Manager, and Dexter Johnson, Legislative Counsel, that you were not to touch women at work. Period … Let me be very clear. Women in the Capitol, do NOT want you to touch them.

Gelser claims the instances of harassment date back as early as 2013 when she was working as a representative in the state house. She was elected to the state senate two years later and worked with Kruse on several committees.

Kruse was first elected to the state house in 1996 before becoming a senator in 2004.

