MISTRIAL: Menendez Escapes Conviction After Jury Deadlocks

Senator Bob Menendez (C) arrives to face trial for federal corruption charges with his children Alicia Menendez (L) and Robert Melendez, Jr. (R) at United States District Court for the District of New Jersey in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Penney

The jury in New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez’s trial said for a second time Thursday that they are deadlocked on the counts of the indictment, prompting U.S. District Judge William Walls to declare a mistrial.

“We cannot reach a unanimous decision,” a note from the jurors read. “Nor are we willing to move away from our strong convictions.”

The mistrial is a temporary victory for the embattled Democrat. Federal prosecutors will now decide whether to bring another case against him.

The panel first indicated Monday afternoon that they were struggling to reach a verdict, but U.S. District Judge William Walls instructed the jury to keep deliberating.

Judges often give deadlocked juries an instruction called an “Allen charge,” sometimes referred to as a “hammer charge.” The instruction reminds jurors of the time, effort, and resources expended over the course of the prosecution, and asks jurors in the minority to reconsider the reasonableness of their positions. The jury then retires to resume deliberations. Walls declined to pursue that course on the advice of the jury, which has been deliberating for over a week.

“Based upon what has been so clearly and definitively written, that would be a futile exercise,” Walls replied when prosecutors asked him to order further deliberations.

Menendez faced 18 charges including bribery, honest services fraud, conspiracy, interstate travel to carry out bribery and making false statements on federally-mandated financial disclosures forms.

