Trump: Al Franken Groping Picture ‘Speaks A Thousand Words’

Peter Hasson
Peter Hasson
Associate Editor
10:21 PM 11/16/2017

President Donald Trump slammed Sen. Al Franken for a picture showing the Minnesota senator groping news anchor Leeann Tweeden.

In a tweet Thursday night, Trump said the picture “is really bad” and “speaks a thousand words.” Trump also questioned where Franken’s hands might have been in other pictures.

“And to think that just last week he was lecturing anyone who would listen about sexual harassment and respect for women. Lesley Stahl tape?” Trump added in a follow-up tweet, referencing a “Saturday Night Live” skit the comedian pitched in 1995. The proposed skit involved Franken drugging and raping CBS “60 Minutes” anchor Leslie Stahl.

 

Tweeden published the picture Thursday morning in a column where she recounted how Franken forcibly kissed her against her will on a USO trip to the Middle East, where the two performed shows for troops stationed overseas. (RELATED: Franken Victim: ‘I Called Him Fish Lips’ Because ‘That’s What It Reminded Me Of’ [VIDEO])

“You knew exactly what you were doing,” Tweeden wrote in her column addressing Franken. “You forcibly kissed me without my consent, grabbed my breasts while I was sleeping and had someone take a photo of you doing it, knowing I would see it later, and be ashamed.”

