Trump Won’t Call On Moore To Drop Out, Wants Alabamans To Decide

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Thursday that President Donald Trump thinks the allegations against Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore are “troubling,” but does not back other Republicans in calling for Moore to drop out.

Sanders told reporters at a press briefing that “the people of Alabama should make the decision who their next senator should be.”

Her comments come after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and National Republican Senatorial Committee chairman Cory Gardner have both called on Moore to drop out after several women accused Moore of pursuing them when they were minors. One woman said Monday that in 1997 when she was 14 and Moore was 30, he tried to force her to give him oral sex.

“There’s a special place in hell for people who prey on children. I’ve yet to see a valid explanation and I have no reason to doubt the victims’ accounts,” Trump’s daughter Ivanka told the Associated Press Wednesday.