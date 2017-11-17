Menendez Claims FBI Investigated Him Because He Is Latino

Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez is citing racism as the reason the FBI investigated him for corruption.

The case against him ended in a mistrial Thursday after jurors twice said they were deadlocked, but Menendez says the entire investigation into his activities was fueled by “certain elements” of the FBI and the state who had a problem with his race.

“Certain elements of the FBI and of our state cannot understand or even worse accept that the Latino kid from Union City and Hudson County can grow up to be a United States senator and be honest,” Menendez said at a news conference Thursday. “I can’t even begin to tell you how many people have come to tell me that the FBI went to them and asked them, ‘What can you give us on Menendez?'”

Menendez broke down in tears as he thanked God and said it was “by His grace that I was delivered from an unjust prosecution,” adding that he was also assisted by the jury who “saw through the false claims” because of their “Jersey common sense.”

Despite declaring victory, Menendez couldn't find anything good to say about his experience in the criminal justice system.

“The way this case started was wrong, the way it was investigated was wrong, the way it was prosecuted was wrong, the way it was tried was wrong as well.”

