Justice Ginsburg Cast As Superhero In New Jimmy Kimmel Spoof [VIDEO]

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was featured in a montage on Jimmy Kimmel’s late night program this week, numbering the aging jurist in the company of heroes featured in the new film “Justice League.”

Ginsburg, 84, does not seem to have participated in the sketch. Instead, the skit, which depicts the justice battling crime, appears to incorporate public remarks the justice gave in other venues.

“The [hero] I’m most excited to see is the oldest one, the one whose origin story began in the Supreme Court,” Kimmel said.

WATCH:

“I like when they weave a true story into a superhero movie,” Kimmel joked.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Justice League” posted $96 million for its opening weekend — the lowest U.S. opening for a movie in the DC Extended Universe.

