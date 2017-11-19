Liberal Pastors Rally Against Roy Moore

Rev. Dr. William J. Barber speaks during a protest against the repeal of the Affordable Care Act outside the Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Liberal pastors protested against Roy Moore Saturday at an Alabama church in opposition to his stances on LGBT issues and medicaid and his alleged sexual misconduct.

Rev. William J. Barber II, former head of the North Carolina NAACP, hosted the rally at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Birmingham, Ala., in response to a Thursday press conference that conservative Christian leaders held in support of Moore, according to the Associated Press. Over 100 people attended the anti-Moore rally. Speakers lambasted Moore over allegations of sexual misconduct involving teenage girls, his staunch opposition to gay marriage, refusal to recognize transgender people as a protected class, and his refusal to expand federal assistance programs like medicaid and public school funding.

“What is happening now in Alabama matters for the soul of the nation,” Barber said at the rally, according to PBS.

The rally also came one day after more than 70 liberal pastors signed a letter denouncing Moore as anti-Christian for his “extremist values and actions” and for using Christianity “for (his) own goals,” according to WBRC. A group of Birmingham pastors wrote the letter, though the signatories include ministers from the Methodist, Episcopal, Presbyterian, United Church of Christ, and Baptist denominations.

“It is our belief that in light of Roy Moore’s extremist beliefs, his patterns of behavior, and the recent allegations against him, no person of faith can, in good conscience, support him or his religious nationalism. He has done harm to our government; he has done harm to our Christian witness; and he has done harm to vulnerable people,” the letter reads.

The liberal pastors wrote the letter in direct reaction to a similar letter that pro-Moore pastors released at the Thursday press conference, which proclaimed their loyalty to Moore as “a man of integrity” who has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to Biblical principles.

“We stand with Judge Roy Moore, a man of integrity who has never wavered from his valiant defense of the unborn, the Ten Commandments, and the Constitution,” the letter reads. “We are confident the voters of Alabama will not be fooled by suspiciously timed accusations without evidence, and will reject the politics of personal destruction led by the Washington Post. If the media lynch mob and establishment politicians are allowed to ambush Judge Roy Moore, then they will destroy anyone who gets in their way. We stand with Roy Moore.”

Over 200 pastors, pro-family leaders, and other Moore supporters signed that letter.

