Study: Trump Voters Care More About Cultural Issues Than Economic Issues

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally for Senator Luther Strange in Huntsville, Alabama, U.S. September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

A new survey indicates that President Donald Trump’s supporters are more concerned about cultural issues than with economic issues.

The third annual American Family Survey, published on Thursday, found that Trump supporters are more concerned about the cultural challenges facing American families than the economic challenges.

“More than three quarters of Clinton voters identified at least one economic issue as among the most important challenges facing families, whereas less than half of Trump voters did so,” Brigham Young University professors Christopher Karpowitz and Christopher Pope wrote in a report on the survey’s findings.

“For cultural issues, the patterns are reversed. Nearly 70 percent of Trump voters chose at least one cultural issue, compared to less than 40 percent of Clinton voters.”

Trump voters are significantly more concerned about challenges regarding marriage and family structure, according to the nationwide study, which was conducted by YouGov in partnership with the Deseret News and BYU.

“Politics shape how people see the health of marriage in the United States today, and Trump voters in particular are worried about marriages getting weaker. Clinton voters, by contrast, are more likely to perceive stability,” Karpowitz and Pope wrote.

Karpowitz and Pope, who co-chair BYU’s Center for the Study of Elections and Democracy, noted that while Trump voters are more concerned about cultural issues, for the nation as a whole, “it appears that there has been a shift away from concerns about culture and a corresponding increase in worry about the economic stresses facing families.” (RELATED: WikiLeaks Reveal How Progressives Ignored White Working-Class Voters)

A similar study published back in May found that battles on cultural issues such as immigration pushed white working-class voters to Trump.

“White working-class voters who say they often feel like a stranger in their own land and who believe the U.S. needs protecting against foreign influence were 3.5 times more likely to favor Trump than those who did not share these concerns,” that study found.

President Trump’s legislative achievements as president so far have been limited. Two areas where he has had success, however, have been in reshaping the judiciary and in culture war battles, like the ongoing national anthem protests in the National Football League. (RELATED: Trump Appears To Get Win In Culture War)