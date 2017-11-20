Kellyanne Conway Warns Alabama Voters Not To Back Democrat

Judge Roy Moore speaks as he participates in the Mid-Alabama Republican Club's Veterans Day Program in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, U.S. November 11, 2017. (Photo: REUTERS/Marvin Gentry)

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway warned Alabama voters Monday not to back Democratic Senate candidate Doug Jones over Republican Roy Moore.

Conway was asked repeatedly on “Fox and Friends” whether Alabamians should vote for Moore, but declined to answer. She instead attacked Jones.

“And Doug Jones in Alabama? Folks, don’t be fooled. He’ll be a vote against tax cuts. He’s weak on crime, weak on borders. He’s strong on raising your taxes. He’s terrible for property owners,” Conway said.

“So vote Roy Moore?” Fox News’s Brian Kilmeade asked.

“Doug Jones is a doctrinaire liberal, which is why he’s not saying anything and why the media are trying to boost him,” Conway replied.

Kilmeade asked again, “So vote Roy Moore?”

The White House adviser responded: “I’m telling you that we want the votes in the Senate to get this tax, this tax bill through.”

Moore has faced several accusations of sexual misconduct with minors. In response, the Republican National Committee withdrew support from Moore’s campaign and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called on the Senate candidate to drop out of the race.

President Donald Trump has not called on Moore to drop out. White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters that the president believes Alabamians should decide who their next senator is.